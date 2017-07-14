Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 6-30-17 and 7-6-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JUNE 30, Friday:

10:10 p.m. Caller reported a man is attempting to break into their residence and will not leave. Officer responded and arrested James Tabscott, age 33 of Florida, on Criminal Trespass 1 and Assault 4.

JULY 1, Saturday:

11:47 a.m. Caller reported a fire alarm at a local business. Fire department responded and determined to be a false alarm.

JULY 2, Sunday:

11:47 a.m. Caller reported a fire alarm at a local business. Fire department responded and determined to be a small cooking fire that was already extinguished before responders arrived. 12:43 p.m. Caller requested an officer to assist with a terminated employee who was seen leaving an unauthorized room. Officer responded and escorted individual off the property. 7:41 p.m. Caller reported a group of people congregating around the back of their business and that they shouldn’t be there. Officers responded and made contact with the group and were given warnings for drinking in public and informed them that it is against municipal ordinance to drink in public.

JULY 3, Monday:

12:58 a.m. Caller requested a welfare check on his friend. Officers responded requesting an ambulance for a woman who fell and possibly broke her ribs. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC. 1:30 a.m. Caller reported an illegal tenant is staying in an unused apartment and would like Officers to escort them off the premise. Officer responded escorting the illegal tenants off the premise. 7:55 p.m. Caller reported a red bicycle was left in her yard. Caller brought the bicycle to the station. 7:55 p.m. Individual brought a leather wallet found at Power Creek Rd. Wallet was taken in by an Officer. 10:29 p.m. Caller reported someone shooting off fireworks on Lake Ave. Officer responded to the residence that was lighting off fireworks and gave them a warning for the fireworks.

JULY 4, Tuesday:

3:26 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a broken ankle. Ambulance responded and transported the patient to CCMC. 8:14 a.m. Caller reported her bicycle was stolen from the side of her house sometime during the night. Officer responded and it is under investigation. 11:50 a.m. Caller reported his boat supplies was stolen from him. When confronting the person who stole the supplies the items were not there. Case is under investigation. 8:19 p.m. Caller reported a vehicle shooting fireworks out of its window. Officer responded unable to locate the vehicle. 8:35 p.m. Caller reported people shooting off fireworks and some went over his house.

JULY 5, Wednesday:

1:03 a.m. Caller reported fireworks being shot off near the Old Harbor. Officers responded unable to locate to source of the fireworks. 1:37 a.m. While on patrol, Officers noticed an open door. Officers cleared the building and locked the door. 9:17 a.m. Caller reported her husband was yelling and breaking their stuff at their house. Officer responded separating the parties. 12:40 p.m. Caller reported a Motor Vehicle Accident in the Seaman’s parking lot. Officer responded to the scene. 2:49 p.m. Caller reported a EPIRB was activated past the landfill. Fire Officer responded finding the device with no one in danger. 6:55 p.m. Caller reported a vehicle swerving over the yellow line and almost hit the guard rail. Officers responded arresting Matthew Lynch, 58 of Texas, for DUI. 10:15 p.m. Caller reported a kid rummaging through vehicles. Officers responded finding the individual who stated he only went through his friend’s car to get his property.

JULY 6, Thursday:

2:47 p.m. Caller reported vandalism at the elementary school. Officer responded investigating the situation. 6:24 p.m. Individual reported he was assaulted. Officer responded investigating the situation.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, and citations.