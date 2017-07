This young bull moose browsing for his evening meal just a few miles outside of Cordova July 3. Folks sighting moose along the Copper River Highway between the 6.5 Mile community and the Merle K. “Mudhole” Smith Airport at Mile 13 have reported several cows with small calves, and other young bulls, lately.

Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times