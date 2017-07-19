Anchorage Firewise program will end Sept. 1 without grant

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage Fire Department program aimed at reducing the threat of wildfire to homes may end.

The department says its Anchorage Firewise program will stop Sept. 1 without a federal grant.

Anchorage television station KTVA (http://bit.ly/2tfM9ZG) reports the program has been around for 17 years.

Forester John See says he has done thousands of home assessment, pointing out hazards at homes that could start a fire or allow it to reach a home.

The program offers up to $500 in incentives to remove spruce trees or other wildfire hazards close to homes.

See’s position will be lost if Anchorage Firewise ends. The department says department captains will offer home assessments as time allows but no incentives to remove hazards.