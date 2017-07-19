Around Town: What’s Happening in Cordova

Barefoot Movement concert

Barefoot Movement will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at the Cordova Center. Barefoot Movement is a Nashville touring bluegrass band that also taught at the Cordova 4H Music Camp. The Vinal Floors, an Anchorage band, will open for them, and also taught at music camp. Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for students, $40 for families.

Women on Target

The Cordova Trap & Gun Club is holding a Women on Target handgun course from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 22 and 23. The pistol range at Sheridan Glacier Shooting Range will be closed to the public during those times. For information contact the CT&GC at 907-424-4768 or email cdvtrapgun@gmail.com.

City Council meeting rescheduled

The Cordova City Council meeting scheduled for July 19 was canceled. The next city council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Cordova Center, Community Rooms A & B. For information call the city clerk’s office at 907-424‐6248, or email cityclerk@cityofcordova.net

Summer food service program

Free healthy meals for kids 18 and younger are provided weekdays at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and hot or cold lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food must be consumed on site and adults are welcome to purchase meals. Free cold lunches for kids are also available for pickup at Children’s Pallas, Bidarki and Coast Guard housing from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by Mt. Eccles Elementary School for a monthly menu.

Summer reading program

Summer reading at the Cordova Public Library is 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. The final “End of Summer Reading Party!” July 26.

Plastics recycling

Copper River Watershed Project is looking for building supplies to develop a plastic recycling drop-off center in Cordova, including 2x4s, plywood, siding and roofing material. Contact Shae Bowman at 907-424-3334 or shae@copperriver.org to donate or for more information.

U.S. Coast Guard appreciation luncheon

The community is invited to join the Native Village of Eyak for a U.S. Coast Guard appreciation luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at The Little Chapel.

Tony Hoover’s art on display

Robert A. “Tony” Hoover’s artwork is on display at the Ilanka Cultural Center. The show will remain featured in the gallery until further notice. Ilanka Cultural Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and located at 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova.

David Little photography exhibit

David Little’s exhibition, “24-7-12: The Photography of David Little,” is on exhibition in the Copper River Gallery, at the Cordova Historical Museum through July.

Victims needed

The Alaska Department of Transportation, city of Cordova and Weapons of Mass Destruction 101st Civil Service Team need 30 “victims” for an airplane emergency drill from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Call Katherine Mead 907-429-7177 if you are interested in participating. Snacks will be provided.

