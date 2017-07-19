Comment now on winter ferry schedule

Written comments are being accepted through July 30 by the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities as part of the public review of the Alaska Marine Highway System’s schedule for the fall, winter and spring of 2017-2018.

The draft schedule is based on established community service needs and events. It is available online with accompanying documents at dot.alaska.gov/amhs/share/schedule/considerations.pdf.

Due to the timing of the budget, the public comment period is slightly shorter than those in recent years, to allow the public sufficient lead time to make reservations for sailings that begin Oct. 1, DOT officials said.

Written comments may be sent via email to dot.amhs.comments@alaska.gov or by fax to 907-228-6874.

A teleconference to hear comments and consider adjustments is set for July 31 at 10 a.m. for Southeast schedules and at 1:30 pm for Southwest and Southcentral schedules.

The toll free number to participate in either teleconference is 1-515-604-90000, access code 279613.