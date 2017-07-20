Research ships find Alaska crab boat that sank in Bering Sea

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Federal research ships have found a crab boat that sank with six men on board in the Bering Sea.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the Destination, a 98-foot (30-meter) crab boat that disappeared Feb. 11, was found upright in 250 feet (76 meters) of water off St. George Island.

No bodies were found in February and the crew is presumed dead.

A NOAA fisheries survey vessel, the Oscar Dyson, looked for the crab boat in late April and used a multi-beam echo sounder to narrow the search area.

In early July, the Fairweather, a survey vessel that maps the sea floor, used multi-beam sonar to locate the Destination.

The Coast Guard Cutter Healy will use a remotely operated vehicle to investigate the wreckage.

A Coast Guard Marine Board of Investigation will conduct a hearing on the sinking starting Aug. 7 in Seattle.