Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 7-7-17 thru 7-13-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JULY 7, Friday:

2:38 a.m. United States Coast Guard called requesting assistance to find a man who is on the run on a boat. Alaska State Troopers were advised and assisted in the search. 6:36 p.m. Caller reported an intoxicated man asleep on First Street. Officer responded and asked the man to leave the area. 8:36 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a male who had collapsed. Ambulance responded transporting the man to CCMC. 8:40 p.m. Caller reported four men are trying to break into her car in a parking lot. Officer responded speaking with the men who were standing around talking in the vicinity of the vehicle. 10:00 p.m. Caller reported his fishing pole and fishing equipment was stolen from his pickup truck. Officer responded starting an investigation.

JULY 8, Saturday:

7:41 a.m. Caller requested an officer to remove an individual who was sleeping under a container and would not move. Caller later stated that the person had moved and that they no longer needed an officer. 1:54 p.m. Individual came to the station and reported that he lost his ID near or inside a local business. 4 p.m. Caller reported a MVA that had just taken place. Officer responded to scene for MVA report. 4:01 p.m. Caller reported an oil sheen coming out of a culvert and was extending beyond the boom material applied the prior day. Fire officer and a state trooper responded and found the source of the spill coming from a home heating oil tank. Leak was stopped and owner stated he was going to replace it. Additional absorbent pads were supplied and AK D.E.C was notified. 8:20 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance to transport a patient that was being brought in via helicopter to the Coast Guard air station. Ambulance responded and transported the patient to the hospital.

JULY 9, Sunday:

11:07 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for an elderly man who not acting normal and appeared to be hallucinating. Ambulance responded and transported patient to the CCMC. 8:25 p.m. Caller reported a loud domestic dispute taking place in a nearby residence. Officers responded and upon arrival they observed two individuals exiting the area on foot. Officers contacted both parties and one stated that he was leaving and the other individual was following him. After speaking with both parties one returned to the residence and the other left to another location.

JULY 10, Monday:

10:21 a.m. Caller reported his vehicle was stolen during the night. While Officer responded, dispatch received a call reporting the vehicle is parked behind a business. Case is under investigation. 11:53 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a man who fell and hit his head. Ambulance responded transporting the man to CCMC.

JULY 11, Tuesday:

9:27 a.m. Caller reported an employee collapsed and is unconscious. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC. 3:10 p.m. Dispatch received a call from a Fire Phone at Sunset View Apartments. Fire department responded finding the call to be false.

JULY 12, Wednesday:

9:07 a.m. Caller reported people at the Cordova Landfill that are not authorized to be there. Officer responded trespassing the suspects. 11:05 a.m. Caller reported someone is driving without a driver’s license. Officer responded giving the driver a citation. 4:56 p.m. Caller reported smoke in the downtown area. Officer and fire officer responded seeing no smoke anywhere.

JULY 13, Thursday:

Nothing to report.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.