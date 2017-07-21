Op-Ed: 11 governors urge effort to control costs, stabilize market

Concerns over the high cost of health care nationwide prompted 11 governors to issue a statement on July 18 calling on Congress to find a way to make health insurance more affordable:

“Congress should work to make health insurance more affordable by controlling costs and stabilizing the market, and we are pleased to see a growing number of senators stand up for this approach. The Senate should immediately reject efforts to ‘repeal’ the current system and replace sometime later. This could leave millions of Americans without coverage. The best next step is for both parties to come together and do what we can all agree on: fix our unstable insurance markets. Going forward, it is critically important that governors are brought to the table to provide input, and we stand ready to work with lawmakers in an open, bipartisan way to provide better insurance for all Americans.”

Signers included Governors Bill Walker of Alaska, John Kasich of Ohio, Steve Bullock of Montana, Larry Hogan of Maryland, John Bel Edwards of Louisiana, John W. Hickenlooper of Colorado, Charles D. Baker of Massachusetts, Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Phil Scott of Vermont, Terry McAuliffe of Virginia, and Brian Sandoval of Nevada.