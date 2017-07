While some things have changed in this picture, a lot has remained the same. The cannery in this photo, once St. Elias Ocean Products, is now Ocean Beauty Seafoods.

Originally a floating cannery, brought to Cordova by Jim Poor to process crab,

St. Elias became an onshore processor in the late ‘50s and early ‘60s. Look closely and you’ll see the large halibut being unloaded from the Nip n’Tuck!

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society.