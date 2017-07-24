19th annual 5K benefits ASLC

Distressed wildlife will be the beneficiaries of the Alaska SeaLife Center’s 19th annual 5K wildlife rescue run and walk on Saturday, July 29 in Seward.

The race route, following a generally flat course along the Seward waterfront, is open to walkers and runners of all levels. Race participants may register online at www.alaskasealife.org, then pick up race bibs at the Alaska SeaLife Center atrium from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on July 29. The race begins at noon and awards and drawings for door prizes will be held at 2 p.m.

The annual fundraiser supports the center’s wildlife response program.

So far this year the program has received 221 distressed animal calls resulting in 15 bird cases and 72 mammal cases. The program has admitted seven patients, including four harbor seals, one ringed seal, one sea otter and a walrus calf so far this year.