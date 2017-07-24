Veteran prosecutor nominated to be the US attorney in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A veteran federal prosecutor was nominated Friday by President Donald Trump to be the next U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska.

Trump nominated Bryan Schroder for the post. Schroder has been the acting head of the Alaska district since Karen Loeffler (LEFF’-luhr) and 45 other U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama were asked to resign after Trump’s election.

The White House says Schroder has prosecuted cases involving violent crimes to fisheries and wildlife offenses in his 11 year-tenure with the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Schroder previously served 24 years in the U.S. Coast Guard, retiring with the rank of captain. He was graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 1981 and from the University of Washington School of Law in 1991.