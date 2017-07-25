Alaska Native poet Joan Naviyuk Kane coming to Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Alaska Native poet Joan Naviyuk (nah-VEE’-YUK’) Kane is coming to Santa Fe to give a public reading.

Kane is scheduled to read from her work on Tuesday at the Institute of American Indian Arts as part of the school’s “Summer Readers Gathering.”

The Inupiaq (inn-oo-PEE’-AHK’) poet will be joined by poet Carolyn Forché and short story writer Toni Jensen.

Kane grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, with family from King Island and Mary’s Igloo, Alaska. She is the author of the poetry collections “Hyperboreal.”