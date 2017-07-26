Around Town: What’s happening in Cordova

City Council meeting rescheduled

The Cordova City Council meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Cordova Center, Community Rooms A & B. The meeting slated for July 19 was canceled. For information call the city clerk’s office at 907-424‐6248, or email cityclerk@cityofcordova.net

Summer food service program

Free healthy meals for kids 18 and younger are provided weekdays at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and hot or cold lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food must be consumed on site and adults are welcome to purchase meals. Free cold lunches for kids are also available for pickup at Children’s Pallas, Bidarki and Coast Guard housing from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by Mt. Eccles Elementary School for a monthly menu.

U.S. Coast Guard appreciation luncheon

The community is invited to join the Native Village of Eyak for a U.S. Coast Guard appreciation luncheon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at The Little Chapel.

Tony Hoover’s art on display

Robert A. “Tony” Hoover’s artwork is on display at the Ilanka Cultural Center. The show will remain featured in the gallery until further notice. Ilanka Cultural Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and located at 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova.

David Little photography exhibit

David Little’s exhibition, “24-7-12: The Photography of David Little,” is on exhibition in the Copper River Gallery, at the Cordova Historical Museum through July.

Victims needed

The Alaska Department of Transportation, city of Cordova and Weapons of Mass Destruction 101st Civil Service Team need 30 “victims” for an airplane emergency drill from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Call Katherine Mead 907-429-7177 if you are interested in participating. Snacks will be provided.

