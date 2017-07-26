Walker signs opioid legislation into law

Legislation signed into law on July 25 by Gov. Bill Walker allows patients to execute a Voluntary Nonopioid Directive, clarifying that they do not want to be administered an opioid.

The confidential information would be provided to the individual’s healthcare provider or hospital, and would be revocable at any time. Alaskans would also be able to request partial fills of opioid prescriptions from pharmacists, without voiding the remainder of the prescription.

The legislation also limits first time opioid prescriptions to no more than a seven-day supply with exceptions, strengthens reporting and education requirements for pharmacists and healthcare providers, and requires the controlled substance prescription database to be updated daily starting July 1, 2018, instead of weekly, to increase communication among providers and transparency.

Walker said he introduced the legislation as part of the state’s multi-pronged effort to fight the opioid epidemic facing Alaska. “HB 159 is an example of healthcare providers, legislators and Alaskans pulling together to build a safer state as a community,” he said.