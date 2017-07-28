Cordova 4H Music CampBy The Cordova Times - July 28, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Cordova 4H Music Camp 20171 of 15 Instructor Keawe Holt helped Hawaiian Camp student Peter Solberg teach the audience about the Ipu Hula during the final night of 4H Music Camp on July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Anika and Floyd Whitsoe soaked everyone who crossed their paths during the annual water fight at Skater’s Cabin on July 20. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Carissa O'Rourke sang and danced the hula along with fellow Hawaiian Camp students during the 4H Music Camp’s community concert July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Rose Johnson and Gabriel Low performed during the Blackboard Concert July 20, part of the activities taking place during the weeklong Cordova 4H Music Camp. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Three young students at the 4H Music Camp’s Hawaiian Camp learned to play violins. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Noah Wall, the lead singer, fiddler, and founding member of the acoustic band “The Barefoot Movement,” based in Nashville, TN, gave student Isabelle Nothstine a lesson in violin. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Students participating in the Cordova 4H Music Camp gathered for a group photo near Shoreside Petroleum on July 20. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Hawaiian Camp teacher Kaloku Holt instructed on Hawaiian folk stories, songs and crafts, in addition to music lessons. Teegan Hesse and his friends listen to instruction on bass playing. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Students named their band “The Shoefoot Movement,” and performed the song, “Boil ‘Em Cabbages,” during the 4H Music Camp community concert July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Kaloku Holt's Island Band, featuring students, played “We Know the Way,” and “How Far I'll Go,” during the 4-H Music Camp’s community concert July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Stryder Vican and Maston Johnson played a tune of their own during one of the camp’s Blackboard Concerts July 19. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Samaya Fabor takes a guitar lesson at the 4H Music Camp. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Cordova 4H Music Camp instructor Tyson Alteri, and his band perform at the Cordova Center during the band's Around Town event on July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times An annual water fight is held at Skater’s Cabin, part of the 4H Music Camp’s evening activities during the weeklong camp. Guest instructors with the Anchorage band Vinyl Floors participated in the water fight on July 20. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times The 4H Music Camp’s Hawaiian camp kids, ages 6-8 years old, performed at Baja Taco at 1 p.m., on July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times Related StoriesMusic Camp: Barefoot Movement, Vinyl Floors are headline instructorsFestival goal: music, food, less trash Aug. 4-6Photo: Basketball CampAspiring nurses get networking, skills head-start at RRANN camp