Instructor Keawe Holt helped Hawaiian Camp student Peter Solberg teach the audience about the Ipu Hula during the final night of 4H Music Camp on July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Anika and Floyd Whitsoe soaked everyone who crossed their paths during the annual water fight at Skater’s Cabin on July 20. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Carissa O'Rourke sang and danced the hula along with fellow Hawaiian Camp students during the 4H Music Camp’s community concert July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Rose Johnson and Gabriel Low performed during the Blackboard Concert July 20, part of the activities taking place during the weeklong Cordova 4H Music Camp. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Three young students at the 4H Music Camp’s Hawaiian Camp learned to play violins. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Noah Wall, the lead singer, fiddler, and founding member of the acoustic band “The Barefoot Movement,” based in Nashville, TN, gave student Isabelle Nothstine a lesson in violin. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Students participating in the Cordova 4H Music Camp gathered for a group photo near Shoreside Petroleum on July 20. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Hawaiian Camp teacher Kaloku Holt instructed on Hawaiian folk stories, songs and crafts, in addition to music lessons. Teegan Hesse and his friends listen to instruction on bass playing. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Students named their band “The Shoefoot Movement,” and performed the song, “Boil ‘Em Cabbages,” during the 4H Music Camp community concert July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Kaloku Holt's Island Band, featuring students, played “We Know the Way,” and “How Far I'll Go,” during the 4-H Music Camp’s community concert July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Stryder Vican and Maston Johnson played a tune of their own during one of the camp’s Blackboard Concerts July 19. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Samaya Fabor takes a guitar lesson at the 4H Music Camp. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
Cordova 4H Music Camp instructor Tyson Alteri, and his band perform at the Cordova Center during the band's Around Town event on July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
An annual water fight is held at Skater’s Cabin, part of the 4H Music Camp’s evening activities during the weeklong camp. Guest instructors with the Anchorage band Vinyl Floors participated in the water fight on July 20. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times
The 4H Music Camp’s Hawaiian camp kids, ages 6-8 years old, performed at Baja Taco at 1 p.m., on July 21. Photo by Penny Johnson/For The Cordova Times

