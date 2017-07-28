Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 7-14-17 thru 7-20-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JULY 14, Friday:

12:12 a.m. Caller reported he found two bicycles stashed in the bushes on Copper River Highway. Officer responded picking up the bicycles for safekeeping.

JULY 15, Saturday:

1:34 a.m. Officer observed a shipping container door open. Officer secured the door and made sure it couldn’t open further. 1:59 a.m. Officer noticed open windows in a local establishment. Responsible parties were notified. 3:56 a.m. While on patrol officer noticed an open door on a building. Officers cleared the building and secured the doors. 10:55 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for her mother. Officer and ambulance responded and transported the patient to CCMC. 12:15 p.m. Individual came to the station to report two bicycles stolen from their property. The bicycles were later found and returned to the owners. 1:20 p.m. Caller reported a MVA and that there were no injuries. Officer responded to the scene.

JULY 16, Sunday:

12:58 a.m. Caller requested an officer for an individual who is causing a disturbance. Officer responded and made contact with the individual requesting for him to leave and that he is trespassed from the location. 4:14 a.m. Caller requested officers for patrons who would not leave the area. Officers responded and contacted the patrons who were still on the property. Officer made contact with one individual who was extremely intoxicated. The individual would not leave the premise and became verbally aggressive towards the officer. Officer decided to hold the individual under title 47 until she was sober.

JULY 17, Monday:

2:47 a.m. Caller reported she did not feel safe at her house. Officer responded moving the caller to a safe location. 9:08 a.m. Caller reported he had 200 dollars stolen from him. Officer responded and investigated the situation. 12:46 p.m. Caller reported smoke coming from near Wilsons Construction. Fire department responded finding the burn to be a controlled burn near Eagle Construction.

JULY 18, Tuesday:

Nothing to report.

JULY 19, Wednesday:

4:22 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a coworker who is having trouble breathing. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC. 4:43 p.m. Caller requested an officer for an employee who was fired and is threatening people in the main office. Officer responded and trespassed the former employee from the premise. 8:52 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a man who has low blood sugar and was being combative. Ambulance and officers responded transporting the patient to CCMC.

JULY 20, Thursday:

Individual came into the station with a black lab whit no collar or tags. Officers took the dog in and placed him in the dog pound. The dog was later returned to his owner.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations and citations.