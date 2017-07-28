Letter: Thanks to Murkowski for protecting salmon

As a salmon fisherman who sells my catch directly to consumers around the country, I was grateful to read in The Cordova Times on July 15 that Alaska’s Senator Murkowski continues to be a champion for Alaska’s fishermen in the genetically engineered (GE) salmon debate.

I appreciate Murkowski’s leadership on this issue and thank her for introducing the Genetically Engineered Salmon Labeling Act; her bill would help ensure a more level playing field in the marketplace and also a more robust environmental review process.

I hope the rest of our nation’s leaders follow the Alaska delegation’s lead and protect America’s fishermen and consumers by supporting Murkowski’s GE salmon bill and keeping GE salmon out of the U.S. marketplace.

I’m proud to be a part of Alaska’s fishing industry providing Americans with healthy, nutritious wild caught salmon harvested from a sustainably managed commercial fishery. Americans do not need or deserve GE salmon, especially when our country already has its own abundant, renewable source of salmon engineered by nature across the West Coast, from Alaska to California.

Nelly Hand

Cordova