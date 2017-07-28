Pistol shooting proves popular

Women On Target program boosts confidence among students

By
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
-
1 of 25
Cordova Trap and Gun Club’s lead instructor John Greenwood demonstrates the proper way to hold a revolver, with the cylinder open and his finger off the trigger, while speaking on the importance of safely handling handguns. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
John Greenwood, Cordova Trap and Gun Club’s lead instructor, explains the difference between single and double action revolvers. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Tom McGann, vice-president and safety aide volunteer for the Cordova Trap and Gun Club, guides Erin Cooper as she practices shooting at targets with a .357 revolver. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Vivian Kennedy, a director of the Cordova Trap and Gun Club, wears ear protection and safety glasses as she takes aim at her target during the Women on Target handgun class. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Vivian Kennedy, safety aide and a director of the Cordova Trap and Gun Club, left, with Laura Blackadar, student, and Dick Groff, club secretary and volunteer safety aide, on the range during the club’s Women on Target class July 22. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Instructor John Greenwood talks to students on the range, reiterating the proper way to safely handle firearms. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Dan Logan, Cordova Trap and Gun Club’s chief range safety officer, instructs student Sue Kesti, as she practices shooting a .357 revolver. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
From left, Cordova Trap and Gun Club secretary Dick Groff, student Laura Blackadar, safety aides Tom McGann and Vivian Kennedy, student Eloise Gayle, lead instructor John Greenwood, and range safety officer Dan Logan worked together during the afternoon portion of the July 22 class, helping students become comfortable handling, and firing, handguns. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Tanya Zastrow watches fellow student Sue Kesti prepare to load and fire a .357-revolver during the July 22 class, under the supervision of Dan Logan, range safety officer for the gun club. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Dan Logan, the club’s chief range safety officer, provides instruction to Tanya Zastrow on handling and shooting a .357-revolver. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Eloise Burnett holds the .357-revolver she practiced with during the class, cylinder open and her finger off the trigger, as she listens to instruction during the afternoon range practice session. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
A .357-revolver rests on the shooting platform at the Cordova Trap and Gun Club range. Revolvers were used during the classes for women. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Dan Logan, Cordova Trap and Gun Club’s chief range safety officer, gives students a briefing on the importance of range safety and proper gun handling.  Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times
When someone forgets the spatula, you make-do. After the morning’s classroom instruction, students broke for lunch to enjoy barbequed hotdogs, moose burgers, homemade salads and desserts on the deck of Cordova Trap and Gun’s clubhouse, before some hands-on practice.  Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times
Cooper brought a homemade blueberry pie to share with during the gun club potluck.  Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times 
Chief range safety officer Dan Logan works with Tanya Zastrow, practicing on the range during the Women on Target class.  Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times
Laura Blackadar said she skipped the maiden fishing trip on her and her husband’s new boat to attend the gun class, and that she could go fishing another day.   Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times 
Safety officer Dick Groff and Bianca Rog, approach Rog’s target during a cold range (all firearms unloaded and ammo in a secure spot separate from the revolvers), to inspect her shot grouping and to hang a fresh target. Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times
Instructor John Greenwood checks Tanya Zastrow’s left-handed grip during range practice. Since most handguns are made for right-handed operators, left-handed shooters tend to face additional challenges, Greenwood said. Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times
Each student received a swag bag of information about gun safety and handgun anatomy, a Friends of the National Rifle Association (FNRA) sticker, ear plugs, a pad for taking notes, and a raffle ticket. One winner was drawn on each day of the class. Their prize was an NRA Members Wild Game Cookbook.  Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times 
Stacey Johnson watches her sister Carla Bloomquist, prepare to shoot a handgun. Sisters Samdy and Linnea Ronnegard also attended the class. Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times
Rebecca Calfina moves from a paper plate to a more sophisticated target. The bullet holes on the bright orange targets illuminate yellow and make viewing the targets easier at far distances.   Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times
Siblings Linnea and Sandy Ronnegard participated in the July 23 class. It was Linnea’s first time taking the handgun course and Sandy’s third.  Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times
Stacey Johnson and Carla Bloomquist take a break between shooting. The sisters attended the handgun class on July 23. Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times 
An assortment of revolvers rest on the shooting bench at the pistol range. All handguns and ammunition were provided as part of Women on Target program. Photo by Vivian Kennedy/For The Cordova Times

Some came in trepidation, too scared to even hold a handgun, but after a day of learning, loading and shooting the borrowed pistols, they were ready to go shopping for their own. 

They were the 20 Cordova women who signed up for the Cordova Trap and Gun Club’s Women on Target courses, held in groups of 10 women each, on July 22 and July 23. 

The courses were funded via a $38,000 grant through the Friends of the National Rifle Association out of which $1,200 was applied to this year’s Women On Target program.  

Cost to students was $10 apiece. 

“The grant was a direct result from money raised during annual FNRA banquets held at the Powder House each August,” said CTGC board member Dan Logan. “Gary Graham, president of the Cordova Chapter FNRA, was instrumental in helping the local gun club receive the grant. He and Alaska FNRA rep Greg Stephens helped guide us, the Cordova Trap and Gun Club, through the grant application process. The CTGC actually applied for the grant, and we were awarded just over $38,000 for educational programs, youth shooting league, range improvements and more,” he said. 

The shooting curriculum is designed for women-only, specifically to teach firearm safety, boost confidence when it comes to safely handling and operating a firearm, and the fundamentals of marksmanship. The programs are offered through the National Rifle Association with the Women of the NRA. The Women on Target program offers separate classes for shotgun, rifle, or pistol instruction, said Logan. 

The Cordova classes were broken up into classroom instruction in the morning, and hands-on handgun practice at the club’s pistol range after lunch. 

“We decided to go with pistol because that’s where the most interest was,” Logan said. 

This is the third time the gun club has offered Women on Target courses in Cordova. Previous classes were held in 2011 and 2012. 

“By offering these classes, we hope to help women who are intimidated by guns learn how to be comfortable. We always start with the basics and want to offer more classes that will build on the previous class. Shooting sports are fun, and can be applied to personal safety. Cordova has, for the size of our town, an incredible facility and gun club,” Logan said. 

Lead instructor John Greenwood said he believed numerous goals were accomplished.  

“We had several ladies that were very timid, or even scared, to handle a gun,” he said. 

“By the end of the class, (they) were going home to shop for their own handguns. I think every one of them would feel confident going out to the range and shooting a handgun. Everyone learned how to safely handle firearms with confidence by understanding the parts of the pistol, how to handle it with care, and how to disarm it, and store it properly.  

“We were even able to break some habits like flinching, and poor trigger control. I believe we’ll be seeing more interest in shooting pistols. Everyone learned how to safely handle any gun and increased their skill level while having a good time,” he said. 

Greenwood said that the students’ level of improvement in a relatively short amount of time really stood out to him as an instructor. 

“Even after we dismissed the class, many ladies stuck around to continue shooting for another couple hours. We didn’t have any ammo left over,” he said. 

In addition to firearm safety and handgun anatomy, students learned about a variety of handguns.  

“We covered several types of handguns during the classroom portion, including revolvers versus semi-automatic handguns. On the range, everyone used a .357-revolver with .38-caliber ammunition.”  

Vivian Kennedy, a CTGC board member, volunteered as a safety aide for the courses.  

“Everyone was very pleased with the class and their own progress, and expressed interest to keep learning,” Kennedy said. “We’ve heard that a few want to attend a follow-up class to take it to the next level, and some have expressed interest in expanding (their skills) by starting to join our weekly skeet and trap shoots,” she said. 

The Cordova Trap and Gun Club organized as a group in 1983. Current board members are Jason Fode, president; Tom McGann, vice-president; John Greenwood, treasurer; Dick Groff, secretary; and directors Ardy Hanson, Dan Logan, Bob Berceli, Vivian Kennedy, and Nick Docken. 

For shooting enthusiasts of all skill levels, there’s more activities in the works. 

The club will offer a rifle sighting class this fall, and their annual turkey shoot will take place near Thanksgiving. Additionally, ongoing skeet and trap leagues take place on Sunday afternoons and Thursday evenings. 

“Members and non-members of any skill-level are always invited to come out to the range. If you want to volunteer, or are interested in joining the club, contact us on our Facebook page or email us,” Kennedy said.  

For more information, visit Women On Target online via wot.nra.org; Friends of the NRA at friendsofnra.org; the Cordova Trap and Gun Club at 424-SHOT (7468), via email at CDVTrapGun@gmail.com or on the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/CDVTrapGun. 

SHARE
Previous articleThis Week in Photos: Fishing
Next articlePWS pink salmon harvest near five odd year average
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson is a staff writer and photographer for The Cordova Times. She has been writing in one form or another for 30-plus years and has had a longstanding relationship with The Cordova Times starting in 1989. She's been an Alaskan since 1976 and first moved to Cordova in 1978. She's lived in various West Texas towns; in Denver, Colorado; in McGrath, Cordova, Galena, Kodiak, Wasilla, Anchorage and Fairbanks, Alaska and in Bangalore, India. She has two children and three grandchildren. She can be reached at cgibbens-stimson@thecordovatimes.com or follow her on Instagram @alaskatoindia.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR