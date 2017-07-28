This Week in Photos: Fishing

This Week in Photos: FishingBy The Cordova Times - July 28, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter 1 of 5 Fishing tenders, loaded with pink salmon, anchor just outside of the Cordova Boat Harbor to deliver their Prince William Sound bounty to local canneries July 22. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times The F/V Ocean Pointe tied up at the city dock in Cordova, waiting for a boom truck to offload gear July 22, while numerous fishing tenders wait at anchor just outside the harbor, for their turn to deliver pink salmon to processors. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times A fisherman, accompanied by his canine companion, steered his gillnetter toward the Cordova Boat Harbor under sunny summer skies on the afternoon of July 22. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times A school of pink salmon swim upstream in a creek at Hartney Bay on the evening of July 22. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Sport anglers try their luck fishing for pink salmon in a creek at Hartney Bay, on the evening of July 22. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Related StoriesThis Week in Photos: It’s Fishing SeasonThis Week in Photos: Cordova’s Fishing BoatsThis Week in Photos: It’s Baseball Season, Folks!This Week in Photos: Fire Department Dog and Car Wash