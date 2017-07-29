Museum Memories

We’ve been going through some cannery and fishery related photos of late and this one especially stuck with us. This photo taken in 1931 shows a number of fishing vessels from the fleet out at Softuk. In this early era many of the boats were owned by the cannery’s and their parent corporations and leased to the fishermen. The boats often were of the same build and painted in the same colors with numbers to identify them.

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society.