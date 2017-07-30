Little Chapel hosts Maker Fun Factory

Bible learning activities, songs, games and more are on the agenda for the Little Chapel’s Maker Fun Factory Vacation Bible School Aug. 7 through Aug. 11 for youngsters ages 4 through 6th graders.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to noon daily, and lunch will be served.

Organizers of the event, which is free to all kids, said students will be play teamwork-building games, make and devour tasty treats, experience on-of-a =kind Bible adventures, collectible Memory Buddies to remind them of God’s love and test out Sciency-Fun Gizmos they will take home to play with all summer long.

Students will learn to look for evidence of God all around them, and each day will conclude with the Funshop Finale, to get everyone involved in living what they’ve learned.

Kids at Maker Fun Factory VBS will also join a missions effort to fund an orphanage in Mozambique, Africa.

For more information call 1-907-424-3629.