Around Town: What’s happening in Cordova

U.S. Coast Guard appreciation luncheon

The community is invited to join the Native Village of Eyak for a U.S. Coast Guard appreciation luncheon Friday, Aug. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Little Chapel.

Back-to-school Kids’ Clothing Drive

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is collecting kids’ and teens’ clothing in good condition, and school supplies from now until Aug. 17 for a back to school clothing giveaway at the church on Aug. 19. Please drop off quality clothing items such as shirts, pants, jackets, socks and shoes, and new school supplies, in the box outside the church. We are not accepting adult clothing at this time.

Opening reception for “Skyboys”

Opening reception for photo exhibit “Skyboys” is Friday, Aug. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Copper River Gallery. This exhibit of the early aviation pioneers of the Copper River Delta and Wrangell regions is a tie-in with the book “Alaska’s Skyboys: Cowboy Pilots and the Myth of the Last Frontier” by Katherine Johnson Ringsmuth. Refreshments will be provided.

Sunset view rummage sale

There will be rummage sale at Sunset View Apartments from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and Saturday, Aug. 5.

Alaska Souvenirs opening

Cordova artist Karl Becker’s watercolor exhibit “Alaskan Souvenirs” opens at the Conoco-Philips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University’s Grant Hall in Anchorage. The opening reception will be today from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information contact Karl Becker at k.becker.watercolors@gmail.com.

CEC customer appreciation picnic

Cordova Electric Cooperative welcomes members to their Customer Appreciation Day picnic from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at the CEC headquarters building on Second Street.

Summer food service program

Free healthy meals for kids 18 and younger are provided weekdays at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and hot or cold lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food must be consumed on site and adults are welcome to purchase meals. Free cold lunches for kids are also available for pickup at Children’s Pallas, Bidarki and Coast Guard housing from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by Mt. Eccles Elementary School for a monthly menu.

Nutcracker Dance Camp

Nutcracker Dance Camp will be held Aug. 14-18 at North Star Theatre in the Cordova Center. Times are 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-8, 1 -3 p.m. for ages 9-11, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 12-16. Cost is $100 for ages 5-11 and $150 for ages 12-16. Visit currentrhythms.com for more information.

Talk with author Katherine Ringsmuth

Join the Cordova Historical Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 for a talk with Katherine Ringsmuth about her research for her book “Alaska’s Skyboys: Cowboy Pilots and the Myth of the Last Frontier. This account of the development of aviation in Alaska examines the daring missions of pilots who initially opened up the territory for military positioning and later for trade and tourism. Featuring many of Cordova’s local bush pilots.

Tony Hoover’s art on display

Robert A. “Tony” Hoover’s artwork is on display at the Ilanka Cultural Center. The show will remain featured in the gallery until further notice. Ilanka Cultural Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and located at 110 Nicholoff Way.

Rummage sale collection

The Nazarene Church is collecting quality items for an Aug. 19 rummage sale. For more information call pastor Steve at 907-424-7725.

Victims needed

The Alaska Department of Transportation, city of Cordova and Weapons of Mass Destruction 101st Civil Service Team need 30 “victims” for an airplane emergency drill from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Call Katherine Mead 907-429-7177 if you are interested in participating. Snacks will be provided.

