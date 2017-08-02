Deadline nears for state fisheries agenda change requests

A reminder issued on Aug. 1 by the Alaska Board of Fisheries notes that all agenda change requests for the board’s 2017-2018 meeting cycle are due to the Boards Support Section in Juneau by Aug. 17.

During its Oct. 16-19 work session at the Egan Convention Center in Anchorage, the board will review those agenda change requests for possible scheduling in the 2017/2018 meeting cycle.

To be considered all such requests must meet one of three criteria: for a fishery conservation purpose or reason, to correct an error in a regulation, or to correct an effect on a fishery that was unforeseen when a regulation was adopted.

Submit agenda change requests online to http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fisheriesboard.forms, email them to dfg.bof.comments@alaska.gov, fax to 1-907-465-6094, or mail to ADF&G, Boards Support Section, P.O. Box 115526, Juneau, AK 99811-5526.

All such requests must be received by Aug. 17. A postmark is not sufficient for timely receipt.