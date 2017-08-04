Four rescued from sinking seiner

Four crewmembers aboard a seiner were rescued on Aug. 4 when their fishing vessel capsized near South Knight Island in Prince William Sound, Coast Guard officials said.

All four people on board the 52-foot All In were hauling in the vessel’s nets at the time of the capsize, the Coast Guard said. They were rescued by crew of the fishing vessel Trail Blazer. No injuries were reported.

The All In, homeported at Kenai, remained capsized and partially submerged off shore of South Knight Island between Point Helen and Hogan Bay.

The vessel has a fuel capacity of 1,500 gallons and had no fish on board at the time of the incident. No pollution was reported.

Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Valdez was coordinating with the vessel owner to recover the All In and ensure the safety and protection of the marine environment. Cause of the incident was under investigation.