Hazardous waste shipped out to Seattle

City efforts to remove hazardous waste materials from the community resulted this summer in nine cartons, plus six drums of hazardous materials being shipped on a Samson T&B hazmat container to Seattle, Cordova Public works officials said.

Waste collected this year, according to a report compiled by Carson Corn, Inc., which provides oversight and training for the event, included bulked oil based paint drums, oil based paint cans in cartons, bulked latex paint in drums, loose pack latex paint in cartons, A-fuels, and bulked acid.

The event this year occurred June 10-11.

Resients are encouraged to participate in the annual event, and are welcome to drop off hazardous materials to the baler at no charge five days a week. The baler is closed on Thursdays and Sundays.

This year’s even also included training for the Refuse Division, with certificates issued to Aaron Murna, Jed Stene, Todd Mair, Aaron DeVille, Chris Mallory and Whitney Bourdess for successful completion of field training in safe physical and chemical segregation of household hazardous waste and basic emergency response.