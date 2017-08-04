Museum Memories

Early Cordovan fishing vessels photographed at Parks Crossing on Eyak River. Parks Crossing was named for the cannery that existed near the mouth of the Eyak River that was destroyed by fire in 1932. James Wilson Parks established the Eyak River cannery and later purchased the Lathrop Company’s Glacier Sea Foods on the Ocean Dock. He developed that business into one of the most modern canneries in Alaska during the 1930s, then established the Western Fisheries Company, which operated extensive cannery installations in Cordova and Kodiak. Parks died at the age of 68 in 1946, and his son Harold M. Parks carried on the family’s fishing interests.

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society housed within the museum. The museum is now open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.