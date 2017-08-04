This week in photos: Summer in Cordova

This week in photos: Summer in CordovaBy The Cordova Times - August 4, 2017 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Sunny days have been rare in Cordova this summer, but blue skies and puffy clouds graced the beautiful scenery at Alaganik Slough during a run of good weather in mid-July. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Summer in Cordova 20171 of 9 Blueberries at the end of Power Creek Road are ripe, and sweet. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times A brief glimpse of Power Creek’s aquamarine water is seen between the trees at the end of Power Creek Road July 29. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Sunny days have been rare in Cordova this summer, but blue skies and puffy clouds graced the beautiful scenery at Alaganik Slough during a run of good weather in mid-July. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times The F/V Enchantress and her crew pull into the Cordova Small Boat Harbor on July 30. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times This sailboat sat just outside of the Cordova boat harbor soaking up the evening Alaska sunshine on July 30. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times The Lioness, owned by Steve and Wendy Ranney of Orca Adventure Lodge, prepares to pull into the dock in front of the lodge on July 30. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Cordova’s summer days have been few and far between this season, but on July 30, this pilot took advantage of clear evening skies, taking his floatplane off from Eyak Lake. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Pink salmon are prolific in front of Orca Adventure Lodge, where they’re schooling up, and jumping like mad near the beach. These photos taken on the evening of July 30 show frisky pink salmon already changing colors as they return to home waters to spawn. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Pink salmon are prolific in front of Orca Adventure Lodge, where they’re schooling up, and jumping like mad near the beach. These photos taken on the evening of July 30 show frisky pink salmon already changing colors as they return to home waters to spawn. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times Related StoriesThis Week in Photos: Cordova’s Fishing BoatsThis Week in Photos: Cordova’s First PeopleThis Week in Photos: It’s Baseball Season, Folks!This Week in Photos: Fire Department Dog and Car Wash