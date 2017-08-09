Around Town: What’s Happening in Cordova

Art exhibition at Reluctant Fisherman

An opening reception of work by artist Acacia Hagenson is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 11, at the Reluctant Fisherman Inn. The heART wall, located in the dining room, features Hagenson’s mixed media artwork. Her one-of-a-kind creations are limited edition, and 25-percent of all sales will be donated to the Cordova High School art department. The exhibition will be on display for a month.

Movie night

The North Start Theater and Cordova Community Center team present the movie “KONG – Skull Island,” Aug. 11, at 7 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Teen Art program and classes.

City council meeting canceled

The city council meeting scheduled for Aug 16 is canceled. The next city council meeting is scheduled for Sept. 6, at 7 p.m. in the Cordova Center, in rooms A and B. For more information call the city clerk’s office at 424‐6248 or email cityclerk@cityofcordova.net.

Nutcracker Dance Camp

Nutcracker Dance Camp will be held Aug. 14-18 at North Star Theatre in the Cordova Center. Times are 10 a.m. to noon for ages 5-8, 1 -3 p.m. for ages 9-11, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for ages 12-16. Cost is $100 for ages 5-11 and $150 for ages 12-16. Visit currentrhythms.com for more information.

Talk with author Katherine Ringsmuth

Join the Cordova Historical Museum at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 for a talk with Katherine Ringsmuth about her research for her book “Alaska’s Skyboys: Cowboy Pilots and the Myth of the Last Frontier.” This account of the development of aviation in Alaska examines the daring missions of pilots who initially opened up the territory for military positioning and later for trade and tourism. Featuring many of Cordova’s local bush pilots. Meanwhile the photo exhibit “Skyboys,” continues in the Copper River Gallery. This exhibit of the early aviation pioneers of the Copper River Delta and Wrangell regions is a tie-in with Ringsmuth’s book. The show continues through Aug. 26.

Back-to-school Kids’ Clothing Drive

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is collecting kids’ and teens’ clothing in good condition, and school supplies until Aug. 17 for a back to school clothing giveaway at the church on Aug. 19. Please drop off quality clothing items such as shirts, pants, jackets, socks and shoes, and new school supplies, in the box outside the church. We are not accepting adult clothing at this time.

Rummage sale collection

The Nazarene Church is collecting quality items for an Aug. 19 rummage sale. For more information call pastor Steve at 907-424-7725.

Victims needed

The Alaska Department of Transportation, city of Cordova and Weapons of Mass Destruction 101st Civil Service Team need 30 “victims” for an airplane emergency drill from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Call Katherine Mead 907-429-7177 if you are interested in participating. Snacks will be provided.

Alaska Souvenirs opening

Cordova artist Karl Becker’s watercolor exhibit “Alaskan Souvenirs” is showing at the Conoco-Philips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University’s Grant Hall in Anchorage. For more information contact Karl Becker at k.becker.watercolors@gmail.com.

Summer food service program

Free healthy meals for kids 18 and younger are provided weekdays at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and hot or cold lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food must be consumed on site and adults are welcome to purchase meals. Free cold lunches for kids are also available for pickup at Children’s Pallas, Bidarki and Coast Guard housing from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Stop by Mt. Eccles Elementary School for a monthly menu.

Please conserve water

The city of Cordova requests that residents do their part to conserve water, as processors are currently using an average of three million gallons of water a day. In July, the city provided 85.648 million gallons of water to processors, businesses and residents. Make sure water isn’t left running unnecessarily at home, and watch for leaks. Report any leaks to the city’s water division at 424-6338.

Tony Hoover’s art on display

Robert A. “Tony” Hoover’s artwork is on display at the Ilanka Cultural Center. The show will remain featured in the gallery until further notice. Ilanka Cultural Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and located at 110 Nicholoff Way.

