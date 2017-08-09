Research center marks 10th anniversary

An open house in planned from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 19 at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center’s Auke Bay Laboratories in Juneau to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the opening of the Ted Stevens Marine Research Institute.

There will be a dedication event to honor Stevens’ vision and commitment to fisheries research and sustainable fisheries management in Alaska.

Family and friends of the Stevens family will be on hand for the occasion, which is to include remarks by local and national dignitaries, and tours of the research facility.