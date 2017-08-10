Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 7-28-17 through 8-3-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

JULY 28, Friday:

12:14 a.m. Caller reported people having a party on private property. Officer responded, having the party disperse. 12:52 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for lacerations on her fingers from a knife. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC.

JULY 29, Saturday:

1:54 p.m. Caller reported he is being harassed and threatened by another man who will not leave him alone. Officer responded and spoke with the parties.

JULY 30, Sunday:

4:50 p.m. Caller reported her dog was attacked by several other dogs and does not know the owner of the dogs. Officer responded, finding the owner of the dogs. The owner was given a citation for Failure to Control or Confine Dogs.

JULY 31, Monday:

4:35 p.m. Caller reported damage was done to the dock at the North Ramp by AML. Officer responded investigating the situation.

AUGUST 1, Tuesday:

Nothing to report.

AUGUST 2, Wednesday:

7:36 p.m. Officer received a call of a man walking around city limits with a shotgun. Officer responded, speaking to a few people regarding the situation.

AUGUST 3, Thursday:

Nothing to report.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV :

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.