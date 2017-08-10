@ Your Library: New arrivals at the library

The Cordova Public Library staff is constantly working to keep the collection of over 20,000 materials in our library current and fresh and exciting for our patrons. Recently we’ve been replacing a few old favorites that walked away from our shelves, but were worthy of returning. Check out some of these great new titles.

And remember, if you can’t find it on our library shelves, you can ask the staff to provide you with an “Interlibrary Loan” slip and request the item from another library within the State of Alaska. This is a great service our library can provide to you.

Alaska Blues by Joe Upton

The Complete Encyclopedia of Natural Healing by Gary Null

Birding by Ear: Western Birds by Richard K. Walton (Audio CD)

The Kenai Canoe Trails by Daniel Quick

55 Ways to the Wilderness in Southcentral Alaska by Helen Nienhuser and John Wolf, Jr.

Wild Things: the art of nurturing boys by Stephen James and David Thomas.

Breakers by William McCloskey

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday Noon- 5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library.

Seniors, Books and Coffee

Tuesday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. New books, new brain games. Must be over 50 to attend.

Knit Lit

Tuesday, Aug. 29 7 p.m. A new interactive book club.