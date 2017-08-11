Promising Wolverine Plays AAU Summer Hoops in Utah

The ASAA high school basketball season is many months away, but the Cordova Wolverines are already preparing for another campaign. Most of the squad attended a camp in Utah early this summer, and several participated in a camp here Aug. 7 -10. Plus some of the players can be seen running up and down Cordova’s hills while training for the CHS Cross Country program.

One of Cordova’s promising returning players, Christian Adams, was key in the Wolverine advance to the 2A State tournament this spring. The lanky 6-3 freshman came off the bench countless times to spark the Cordova offense with his drives to the hoop and a deadly perimeter shot.

His talent has not gone without notice.

Adams, 15, was selected to the Utah Prospects Exum Elite 15U squad, and played summer AAU ball in Utah. Many of the players on such squads are already considered college prospects, and will advance to the 16U and 17U level in the following years. The Exum Elite squads are sponsored by Adidas, and played against teams from all over the country in Las Vegas and Los Angles.

Such tournaments are a top AAU event, and draw college scouts and coaches. Duke Coach Mike Krzyzewski was among those attending the show case affair, and a squad sponsored by Shaquille O’Neil once again finished high in the standings.

Players are not guaranteed slots on the squads every year. Their performance during each season is followed closely, and the offers are made in the spring.

Adams was also given an invite to play on Team 907, and Alaska AAU All-star squad, but opted for the Utah squad.

“Christian made the decision to experience that level of play”, said his father Bert Adams, who will be the Cordova boys’ varsity coach this year. “He was excited not only about the challenge, but what he can bring back from it for his teammates and the Cordova program.”

Adams added that he would like to thank folks in both Cordova and Yakutat that donated to the Utah Prospects program.