BOF 2017-2018 proposal book is out

Proposal books for the 2017-2018 Alaska Board of Fisheries meeting schedule are out, with 227 proposals accepted by the board for review at meetings in Valdez in December, at Sitka in January, and Anchorage in March.

Proposals may be downloaded off the board’s website individually, in sections, or for entire meetings.

The website is http://www.adfg.alaska.gov/index.cfm?adfg=fisheriesboard.proposalbook.

The board will hold a work session at the Egan Center in Anchorage Oct. 17-19 to hear agenda change requests, and to discuss cycle organization and stocks of concern.

The board will meet Dec.1-5 at the Valdez Convention and Civic Center on Prince William Sound, upper Copper and upper Susitna rivers finfish.

Southeast and Yakutat finfish and shellfish will be under discussion Jan 11-23 at Harrigan Centennial Hall in Sitka.

The board will be back at the Egan Center in Anchorage March 6-9 for statewide (except Southeast and Yakutat) Dungeness crab, shrimp and other miscellaneous shellfish issues.