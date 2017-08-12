Museum Memories

Three Cordovan students were awarded Boy Scout Medals of Heroism on Jan. 16, 1930 at the Empress Theater. The boys were honored for saving six small children from the waters of Lake Eyak on July 2, 1929. A boat containing the children capsized and all were thrown into the water. The three older boys who happened to be near immediately plunged into the lake, risking their own lives for the little ones struggling in the water. Due to their quick thinking all six were rescued. The medal of honor is the highest award of the Boy Scout Association and all of Cordova joined in congratulating these brave scouts for their heroic actions. The boys in the center are from left, Philip Lydick, Lew Cochran and Jerry Cochran.

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society housed within the museum.