Coast Guard medevacs woman from luxury liner

An 87-year-old woman with symptoms of a heart attack was medevaced on Aug. 12 from the luxury residential ship The World in the vicinity of Unimak Island, some 43 miles southwest of Cold Bay, U.S. Coast Guard officers said.

A MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew forward deployed to the Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley safely hoisted the woman and attending nurse and transported them to awaiting emergency medical services personnel in Cold Bay.

Master Chief Petty Officer James Armstrong, D17 Command Center chief, said it was fortunate that the Alex Haley and helicopter crews were in the vicinity of the motor vessel to assist in a timely response. “The expeditious actions of all Coast Guard personnel and The World’s crew ensured this woman received prompt attention to be transferred to higher medical care,” Armstrong said.

Weather on scene at the time of the hoist was 19 mile an hour winds.