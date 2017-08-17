Law & Order

The following incidents were reported to the Cordova Police Department between 8-4-17 through 8-10-17. Any charges reported in these press releases are merely accusations and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

AUGUST 4, Friday:

1:00 a.m. Caller reported fireworks being shot off in the Old Harbor. Officer responded unable to locate the cause of the fireworks. 9:58 p.m. Caller reported a fight at the Ocean Beauty Bunk House. Officers responded arresting Seth Estrada, age 26 of Texas, for Disorderly Conduct and Edward Felix, age 43 of California, for Disorderly Conduct and Theft in the 3rd.

AUGUST 8, Saturday:

2:15 a.m. Caller reported a fight between two men at the Old Harbor. Officers responded finding no fight in progress but did break up a party at the Science Center Gazebo. 4:42 p.m. Caller reported a man walking down the road clutching the side of his head. Officers responded to check on the man who had left the scene.

AUGUST 6, Sunday: Nothing to report.

AUGUST 7, Monday: 11:04 a.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a woman who is having an Overdose. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC.

AUGUST 8, Tuesday: 10:09 a.m. Individual came into the station to report he had fished out a mountain bike from the water near PWSSC. Officer contacted the owner of the bike and informed them we have it.

AUGUST 9, Wednesday: 7:27 p.m. Caller reported a man has been following him and won’t leave him alone. Officer responded speaking to both parties trespassing individual from the callers’ residence. 8:23 p.m. Caller requested an ambulance for a woman who keeps going in and out of consciousness. Ambulance responded transporting the patient to CCMC.

AUGUST 10, Thursday: 6:26 p.m. Caller reported a theft from a local business. Officer responded investigation the situation.

NOTES FROM CORDOVA DMV:

DMV HOURS: Tuesday – Thurs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. unless otherwise posted. Motorcycle testing is still available, weather permitting. DMV has moved to 602 Railroad Ave. Payments now accepted for dog licenses, ATV/snow machine registrations, citations.