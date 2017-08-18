Cordova Electric Cooperative’s Annual Customer Appreciation Picnic

CEC employees Jerry Little, journeyman lineman, Ben Simpler, apprentice lineman, Allen Roemhildt, and Jeff Field, journeyman lineman, grilled and served hamburgers and hot dogs during Cordova Electric Cooperative’s annual customer appreciation picnic in front of their offices Aug. 10. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Ray Guerrero, who grew up in Cordova, with his daughter Kailee, wife Kate, and son Kaden, loaded up their plates during Cordova Electric Cooperative’s customer appreciation picnic Aug. 10. The Guerreros, from Yigo, Guam, were in Cordova visiting family. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Despite the rain, residents lined up for a free lunch at CEC’s customer appreciation picnic. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
CEC’s Craig Kuntz, project and technology coordinator, left, and Angela Jeppson Bolin, customer service representative, rear, served customers Terry Phillips, Steve Solie, and Belen Cook homemade pasta and potato salads, and cookies. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times
Tents covered dining tables in front of Cordova Electric Cooperative Aug. 10, as CEC employees served hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, and desserts at the cooperative’s customer appreciation picnic. Photo by Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson/The Cordova Times

Cinthia Gibbens-Stimson
