Cordova Fungus Festival begins on Aug. 31

Fungus-pluckers, lichen-lovers and other foragers of the land will gather on Labor Day weekend to celebrate the 11th annual Cordova Fungus Festival, which runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 4.

The long weekend’s activities, based at the Cordova Center, will include excursions throughout the surrounding Chugach National Forest, to explore the northernmost coastal temperate rainforest and celebrate the interconnected life cycles of mushrooms, salmon and the forest.

Keynote speaker Rick Van de Poll, the principal of Ecosystem Management Consultants in Sandwich, N.H., and a former mycology instructor, has recorded over 1,300 mushrooms in New Hampshire alone during his natural resource inventory work.

He has also presented dozens of walks and workshops throughout New England on mycology for the past 30 years.

Van de Poll is to give a presentation on Sept. 1 during the wine and cheese Mushroomer’s Mixer, where University of Alaska Southeast Professor Kitty LaBounty will also do a presentation. LaBounty teaches a fall mushroom workshop in Sitka and works with University of Alaska Southeast students to examine the relationships and roles of fungi in the ecosystem. She is also taking part in the Sitka Big Year Project, an effort to document all the fungi, flora and fauna in the greater Sitka area.

Festival activities are set to begin on Aug. 31 with a mushroom-related artisans workshop at The Net Loft.

Guided forest forays led by local and expert mycologists will highlight the weekend, with mushroom identification and display tables lined with locally plucked mushrooms, plus a bear-bread painting class with Ilanka Cultural Center, fungus classes and events for children. There will also be a Great Mushroom Recipe Swap hosted by local edible fungus expert Ken Hodges, and the Wild Harvest Feast featuring Chef Jeff Qualls of McKinny, Texas. Qualls, who has operated several award winning restaurants and is the guest of the Copper River/Prince William Sound Marketing Association’s fall Coho Media Tour.

The Wild Harvest Feast on the evening of Sept. 2 will include a silent auction of artisan wares and handcrafted items, including pottery, plant-dye silks, jams, jellies and hand knit items. Proceeds from the dinner benefit the festival and the regional non-profit Copper River Watershed Project. Tickets for the dinner, which will feature Copper River coho salmon and mushrooms, are $65 per person and available from the Copper River Watershed project at 1-907-424-3334.

Register for the Ilanka Cultural Center’s bear-bread painting class by calling 907-424-7903. There is a $10 fee. All other festival activities are free.

The event is a partnership of the Cordova Chamber of Commerce, U.S. Forest Service-Cordova Ranger District and others

Festival registration, which is free, is required through the Cordova Chamber of Commerce. To register and see a full schedule of Cordova Fungus Festival activities, visit cordovafungusfestival.com or the festival’s Facebook page at facebook.com/cordovafungusfest.