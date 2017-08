The fog lifted at 5:30 a.m. to reveal a lovely sunrise on Hawkins Island while deer hunting Aug. 10. Photo by Dick Shellhorn/The Cordova Times

Dick Shellhorn, author, reporter, ref and grandpa, can be reached at shorn@gci.net. Shellhorn was born and raised in Cordova, Alaska, and has lived here his entire life. Shellhorn has been writing sports stories for the Cordova Times for over 40 years. In his Cordova Chronicles features, he writes about the history and characters of this Alaska town.