Museum Memories

It’s just about time for the monsoon season and while Cordovans have never been dissuaded by a ‘little’ water today’s relic from the past only goes to prove its an attitude that goes back a long way! This flood along Eyak Lake was only one of many where the shores of the lake were extended over Power Creek Road. The vehicle, bearing a taxi sign in the rear window, is travelling towards Nirvana Park Cemetery and the Pioneer Cemetery undaunted by the road conditions.

Similar conditions existed in April of 1935 when high waters of Eyak Lake lapped at the edges of the Eyak Burial Grounds. Natives of Old Town led by Gus Stevens spent four days exhuming bodies and reburying them in graves in the Pioneer Cemetery according to an article in the Cordova Daily Times.

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society housed within the museum.