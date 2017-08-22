Man dies after falling from boat into southwest Alaska lake

ANCHORAGE — A southwest Alaska man died after he fell from a boat into a lake.

The body of 35-year-old Bryan Robert Anderson of Naknek was pulled from Lake Aleknagik.

Alaska State Troopers took a call on the incident just after 12:30 a.m. Monday.

Anderson was a passenger in a 20-foot (6.1-meter) boat operated by a friend, 42-year-old Jack Savo of Aleknagik.

Anderson, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell overboard and another passenger alerted Savo that Anderson was missing.

They found Anderson a short time later but he was unresponsive.

The boat carried Anderson to shore and emergency responders attempted life-saving measures. Anderson was pronounced dead just before 3 a.m. at Kanakanak Hospital in Dillingham.

An autopsy is planned. Troopers say alcohol was a factor in the incident.