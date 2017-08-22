NPS searches for missing backpacker

An Oregon man last seen on Aug. 7 near McCarthy is the subject of a missing person’s search within Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

Nick Larsen, 34, planned to backpack alone in the backcountry near McCarthy.

He is described as a Caucasian male, six feet, five inches tall and 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He has a brightly colored, full right arm “sleeve” tattoo from his shoulder to his wrist and was thought to be wearing a dark green, long sleeved shirt, black pants or shorts, camping in a tan REI brand HalfDome two-person tent. He was also thought to be carrying a light blue REI brand Flash day pack or 30-40L Osprey brand backpack, NPS officials said.

Park rangers interviewed those with information about Larsen on Aug. 18. Staff completed aerial search efforts in the backcountry areas of the Nizina River, McCarthy Creek and the Kennicott Valley, and a ground search was underway on Aug. 21 on a trail near the Kennecott area.

Investigators are seeking information to help narrow the search area, particularly the intended hiking route that Larsen may have taken.

Anyone who has had contact with or has seen Larson is asked to call the NPS Tip Hotline at 1-800-478-2724.