Apply now for Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant program

NOAA Fisheries is seeking applicants for the next Saltonstall-Kennedy Grant Program, which funds projects addressing the needs of fishing communities.

The deadline for pre-proposals is Oct. 10

Saltonstall-Kennedy is a nationwide competitive grant program.

Its goal is to fund projects addressing needs of fishing communities, to optimize economic benefits by building and maintaining sustainable fisheries, and to increase other opportunities to keep working waterfronts viable.

The fiscal year 18 solicitation applications will fall into one of four priorities. Theya re marine aquaculture; adapting to environmental changes and other long term impacts in marine ecosystems; promotion, development and marketing; and territorial science.

More information is online at http://www.nmfs.noaa.gov/mb/financial_services/skhome.htm

A complete list of those recommended for grants this year is online at http://www.nmfs.noaa.gov/mb/financial_services/fy17_sk_grants_successful_applicants.htm