Back to school @ your library

Here we go back to school for another year. Dreading that afterschool homework monster? Here’s how to tame the homework MONSTER with live homework help at sled.alaska.edu/homework.html.

Created by the Alaska State Library, this website can be accessed easily through the Cordova Public Library’s website: cordovalibrary.org. This site is powered by tutor.com and provides live homework help from noon to midnight every day.

For example, let’s say you’re studying for Friday’s test, but you can’t quite figure out one of your practice problems. You text your friend to see how he solved it, but he has soccer practice tonight. Or maybe you’re putting the finishing touches on your research paper. You want to ask your mom to read it over, but she’s working late and won’t be home in time. Luckily you can log in and connect with a tutor.

Over 40 subjects at all levels are covered on the homework help site. From elementary classes to honors level and AP, the tutors will work with you at your level and your pace in subjects like math, science, language arts, Spanish, SAT/ACT prep and more.

No personal information is shared between tutors and students. All learning and communication takes place in recorded and monitored online classroom and all tutors must pass a thorough background check.

You can use the browser on your computer, phone, tablet or e-reader to get the help you need. You can use the drop-off service for overnight reviews of papers. You can watch videos to review concepts. You can take practice quizzes to prepare for a test and you can review your past work. Try it out and see if it helps you tame the homework monster!

Questions? Stop by the Cordova Public Library and ask one of our staff for assistance.

The Cordova Public Library is open:

Tuesday – Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday Noon-5 p.m.

Closed Mondays

Join us for activities for young and old at your library

Seniors, Books and Coffee

New books, new brain games at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29. Must be over 50 to attend.

Knit Lit

A new interactive book club meets 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29.