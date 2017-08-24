AEA seeks new executive director

Applications are being accepted for a new executive director of the Alaska Energy Authority, to fill the post left by the retirement of Michael Lamb on Aug. 15.

A full description of the position and an employment application is online at www.akenergyauthority.org

At its Aug. 10 board meeting, executive director John Springsteen of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority was appointed as acting executive director of AEA for the duration of the search to fill the AEA’s top post.

AEA is a public corporation of the state of Alaska, with a mission to reduce the cost of energy in Alaska. The corporation takes a community-based approach to energy solutions that include infrastructure investment, project development and financing, energy planning and policy, training and technical assistance.