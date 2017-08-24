Around Town: What’s Happening in Cordova

Plastics recycling event

The next plastic recycling event is Friday, Aug. 25, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Alaska Commercial Company parking lot. Drop off your CLEAN No. 1 and No. 2 plastics at that time. Those wishing to help can sign up to volunteer for a shift via http://doodle.com/poll/zzqh2ipxr2p2c4x3.

Kids’ movie: The Boss Baby

The Cordova Coast Guard Spouses Association presents Kids’ Night Out at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Mt. Eccles Elementary School. The movie, “The Boss Baby” starts at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and snacks will be sold. Children 6 and under must be accompanied by a caregiver 13-years-old, or older.

Cordova Center movie: Ghost in the Shell

The Cordova Junior/Senior High School Tech Club present the movie “Ghost in the Shell” at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 in the North Star Theater. Proceeds benefit the CHS Tech Club.

Victims needed

The Alaska Department of Transportation, city of Cordova and Weapons of Mass Destruction 101st Civil Service Team need 30 “victims” for an airplane emergency drill from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. Call Katherine Mead 907-429-7177 if you are interested in participating. Snacks will be provided.

Swap, sell, or giveaway

The Hidden Treasures swap, sell or giveaway event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Homeport Christian Center. Thirteen tables are available. Call 907-424-7294 or 907-424-3465 to reserve a table.

Current Rhythms open house

Current Rhythms, a place for movement, is having an open house at the dance studio, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. For more information contact Alyssa Kleissler at 907-424-3632.

Celebration of Life

A celebration of Sully Sullivan’s life will take place at noon on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Cordova Center. Please join Rocky Stone to share stories and friendship, and celebrate Sully’s life during a potluck gathering. Contact Barb Jensen at 907-253-3867 to coordinate food dishes for the event.

Cordova Chapter FNRA Annual Banquet

Cordova’s annual Friends of the NRA banquet is at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at the Powder House. Tickets are on sale at the Powder House or call 907-424-3529. Funds raised support shooting sports, educational programs and range improvements.

Fungus Festival

The Fungus Festival is Aug. 31 through Sept. 3, and is open to the public. The Wild Harvest Dinner is Sept. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Cordova Center; tickets are $65/person. Call 424-3334 or email shae@copperriver.org to reserve your ticket. All other festival events are free unless otherwise noted. For a full schedule of events, visit http://www.cordovachamber.com/events/cordova-fungus-festival.

Food bank services

Salvation Army extension food bank services are being administrated by The Little Chapel. People needing assistance can pick up food on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Little Chapel. In a food emergency between those times. call the Little Chapel at 907-424-3629.

Art exhibition at Reluctant Fisherman

Work by artist Acacia Hagenson is on display at Reluctant Fisherman Inn’s heART Wall, located in the dining room. The exhibit features Hagenson’s mixed media artwork. Her one-of-a-kind creations are limited edition, and 25 percent of all proceeds will be donated to Cordova High School’s art department. The exhibition will be on display for a month.

Skyboys photo exhibit

The photo exhibit “Skyboys,” continues in the Copper River Gallery. This exhibit of the early aviation pioneers of the Copper River Delta and Wrangell regions is a tie-in with author Katherine Ringsmuth’s book by the same name. The show continues through Saturday, Aug. 26.

City council meeting

The next city council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 6 in the Cordova Center, in rooms A and B. For more information call the city clerk’s office at 907-424‐6248 or email cityclerk@cityofcordova.net.

Please conserve water

The city of Cordova requests that residents do their part to conserve water, as processors are currently using an average of 3 million gallons of water a day. In July, the city provided 85.6 million gallons of water to processors, businesses and residents. Make sure water isn’t left running unnecessarily at home, and watch for leaks. Report any leaks to the city’s water division at 907-424-6338.

Alaska Souvenirs opening

Cordova artist Karl Becker’s watercolor exhibit “Alaskan Souvenirs” is showing at the Conoco-Philips Gallery at Alaska Pacific University’s Grant Hall in Anchorage. For more information contact Karl Becker at k.becker.watercolors@gmail.com.

Tony Hoover’s art on display

Robert A. “Tony” Hoover’s artwork is on display at the Ilanka Cultural Center. The show will remain featured in the gallery until further notice. Ilanka Cultural Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and located at 110 Nicholoff Way.

