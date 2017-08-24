Fishing families workshop planned

A workshop for fishing families is on the agenda at the Islands and Oceans Center in Homer on Sept. 1 during the 25th annual Kachemak Bay Wooden Boat Festival, which runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 3.

The workshop will be led by Marysa Szymkowiak, a social scientist with the National Marine Fisheries Service in Juneau, and Sarah Marrinan, an economist with the North Pacific Fishery Management Council in Anchorage.

Also on the agenda are a number of activities, from kids boat building and the singing of sea chanteys and telling of tall tales to a dinner, auction and dance to benefit the Wooden Boat Society.

Details are online at www.kbwbs.org/events.html