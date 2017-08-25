This Week in Photos: Standing Against Racism

Religious leaders from across Alaska’s largest city led several hundred people on Aug. 20 at Central Lutheran Church in a community prayer vigil calling for a stand against racism in the 49th state. “We need to stand up firmly against racism and anti-Semitism, show up for and advocate with others,” said Judith Moore, of Central Lutheran Church, making a statement for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. Other speakers at the prayer vigil, which organized by Anchorage Faith & Action Congregations Together, also spoke out against the violence last week in Charlottesville, VA., where angry white men marched with tiki torches, Confederate and Nazi flags, and one driver with Nazi and racist sympathies plowed his car into a crowd, killing one woman and injuring 19 other people.

Photo by Margaret Bauman/The Cordova Times