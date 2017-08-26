Museum Memories

Over 60 years ago, Cordova’s very first airfield was constructed through an appropriation from the federal government with Alaska Road Commission machinery for a total cost of $55,000. Situated on Lake Eyak, it consolidated land and seaplanes in a single airport and for the first time gave pilots an opportunity to change from wheels to pontoons or skis in one local location.

For quite some time, the field served as the only link to the Copper River Valley in the winter and afforded people freight, mail and passenger service. During its first two years of operation nearly 700 planes landed, bringing close to 850 passengers into the area. Among the more notable pilots to initially use the field were Major Hez McClellan, Major H.H. Arnold, Wiley Post, Commissioner Frank T. Bell and Walter Meiers.

This photo came from the archives and collections of the Cordova Historical Society housed within the museum.