AMSEA offers survival training for educators

A 14-week online course in the Alaska Marine Safety Education Association’s Cold-Water Safety & Survival Training for Educators begins on Sept. 18, via the University of Alaska Southeast-Sitka campus. Upon completion students may earn 593 continuing education credits.

The course teaches the content youth educators need to teach children and young adults to play and work safely around cold water. Topics include cold-water safety and survival, hypothermia, personal flotation devices, ice safety and rescue, and risk assessment.

The course is built around AMSEA’s activity based K-12 curriculum, Surviving Outdoor Adventures. Materials are presented through computer-based activities, plus interaction with fellow students and the instructor in online forums.

Cost is $655 for tuition, books and fees.

Register online at www.amsea.org or call 907-747-3287.